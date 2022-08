THIRUCHITRAMBALAM

PG-13 |

TAMIL

The protagonist Thiru a.k.a. Thiruchitrambalam lives with his father and his grandfather. He blames his father for the loss of his mother and sister and is not on good terms with his father. Meanwhile, his love life is not so successful. How he fares in his mission of getting the perfect partner is what the rest of the movie is all about.