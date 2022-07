There Are No Saints

Looking to start a new life, a former hitman nicknamed The Jesuit (Jose Maria Yazpik) is unable to escape the sins of his past. With enemies on both sides of the law, he has nowhere to turn when his only son is kidnapped by a ruthless cartel boss (Ron Perlman). He'll stop at nothing to save his boy in this gritty action-thriller from the writer of TAXI DRIVER.