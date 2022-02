The Smurfs

G |

ARABIC

The tiny blue creatures are here again! The Smurfs in their new animation style, and with the new characters, will take you and your kids to live amazing adventures inside "The Smurfs Village", where Gargamel is not the only danger they have to face. Team spirit, friendship, respect, and tolerance are all blue in “The Smurfs: Amazing Adventures”. Smurf Your Ticket Now!