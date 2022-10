The Quintessential Quintuplets The Movie(Japanese)

PG-15 |

JAPANESE

Futaro has led the five quintuplets to point where they can graduate and pursue their own dreams. Now, at last, they have reached their final school festival. Having resolved to make this occasion something they will never regret, Futaro searches himself for his feelings for the five girls. He asks them to meet him in the classroom so that he can give them his answer…