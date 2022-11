THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MAGIC FLUTE

PG |

ENGLISH

Christmas Eve young Marie miraculously turns very little, the size of her childhood toys, that all come to life. The unattractive Nutcracker transforms to a beautiful prince George, who has been put under a spell cast by a sinister queen of rats. In the Christmas animation adventure Marie, George and their toy friends travel to the magical Land of Flowers with a mission to save the world from control of the rat people.