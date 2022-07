THE LEGEND

PG-13 |

TAMIL

The protagonist Saravanan, a foreign-educated researcher returns to his native place in India. His family runs colleges and hospitals with the sole purpose of serving the needy. He crosses swords with VJ (Vinoth Jayakumar) a filthy-rich medical mafia with only commercial intentions. The rest of the narration is about how he thwarts VJ's evil plans and saves the day.