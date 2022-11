THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON

G |

ENGLISH

The Adventures of Paddington offers heart-warming stories from a very rare sort of Peruvian bear. Paddington is still as curious and kind as always, and being part of a loving family and community remain central to the show. It’s still the Paddington you know and love, but the expanding world and new characters provide endless opportunities and new stories to tell. So, come and join Paddington and his friends for more adventures!