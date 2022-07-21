Thank You

PG-15 |

TELUGU

Priyan Ottathilaanu’ It is a slice of life, Travelogue kind of a film, A feel good breezy film about a person everyone think he does not have room for anybody else in his life expect his success and goes down the memory lane. it explore the importance of gratitude. he will think he will not compromise in life hereafter , he have sacrificed enough to come to a success and He will think of past love and during his struggling time, support got from the people in his past life that is the soul of the Thank you.