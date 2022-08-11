THALLUMAALA

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

Thallumaala revolves around a series of fights in the life of a young man named Wasim, presented as a cinematic case study, carefully divided into specific chapters. Among these fights, the one that ends up topping the list is the massive fight that breaks out on his wedding day, which transforms Wasim into Manavalan Wasim, the internet sensation he is today. The fact that his bride was Beepaathu, an even bigger internet celebrity, only makes things worse. As we follow Wasim's blurred memories of his past, we find out more about the people in his life and how they ended up being a part of the fight at the wedding. Here we meet the currently suspended Police S.I, Regi Mathew, who now believes his only shot at redemption and going back to normal is through a fist fight to the end with Wasim. As both men gear up for the final brawl, Wasim must also fight the fight of winning back the heart of his lost love and once bride, Beepaathu.