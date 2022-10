TAY – A STORY OF HIJRA

PG |

ENGLISH

Riyah is born in the barn of Ubay, one of the richest persons of Mecca. One morning, he goes out to pick some flowers for his mother's birthday. However, when he returns, he learns that his mother has been already sold to a merchant from Medina. He will be also sold to a merchant from Damascus. Riyah, not wanting to leave his mother, runs away and decides to find her.