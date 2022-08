TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE EMERALD TABLET

PG |

ENGLISH

Tad’s biggest dream is to be accepted by his archaeology colleagues, but his accident-prone nature gets in his way. When he inadvertently destroys a rare sarcophagus, a spell is cast, putting his friends’ lives in danger. Saving Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni will trigger an action-packed adventure that will lead Tad and Sara to travel to the far corners of the world to find a way to stop the curse of the Emerald Tablet.