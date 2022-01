Super Sharanya

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Saranya is a native of Kollengode, Palakkad, who moves to Thrissur for her engineering studies. Saranya is a shy, introverted person with an anxiety disorder. She finds it difficult to cope with her new surroundings in college and her hostel.The film takes you through a journey of Saranya's life, while it explores the love story she shares with Deepu which eventually leads to her transformation into a confident girl.