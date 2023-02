Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum

PG-13 |

TAMIL

A jobless guy gets a phone with an Artificial Intelligence which behaves like a real girl.It improves his life in all aspects.They become close and it falls in love with him.He ignores her feelings and sees it just like a phone with a voice.It gets offended and takes revenge and makes his life a total mess.How does the hero manage this situation?