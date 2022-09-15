SINAM

TAMIL

Pari Venkat is a very straight forward and sincere Sub Inspector who resides in Chennai with his wife Mathangi and five year old daughter. Pari gets into the bad books of his senior Inspector who is a cynical, hypocritical and dishonest police officer. As a part of an ongoing investigation related to a murder case, Pari gets held back in town and sends his wife and daughter to Velur to attend the engagement ceremony of his sister in law. Nurturing the old vengeance, the senior Inspector turns this case as one of an explicit illegal affair and creates shame to Pari's family using the media. Knowing the unscrupulous nature of this Inspector, the Assistant Commissioner orders his suspension and places Pari in charge of investigating this case .How he unravels the mystery behind Mathangi forms the rest of the story.