SHEHZADA

PG-15 |

HINDI

Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) is hated and neglected by his father Valmiki (Paresh Rawal )ever since he was a toddler. Samara his boss is the first person to show him affection and love until he discovers that the Jindals (Ronit Roy ) are his biological parents and not Valmiki, Bantu then decides to seek the Jindals love and protect them from the threats they facing without revealing his true identity.