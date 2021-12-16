SHAVA NI GRIDHARI LAL

PG-13 |

PUNJABI

Girdhari” A old golden hearted guy, is desperate to find a match because of his growing age. His desperation lands him in trouble every time he meets a gorgeous girl. Blindly Driven by desire for marriage, He doesn’t care or forgets about his surroundings, whether he is attending a marriage or funeral & makes everyone uncomfortable. Although all of his family members love him, the only person who understands him is his father. Does Girdhari find his true love?