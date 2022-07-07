Shareek 2

TBC |

PUNJABI

Sardar Bhupinder Singh Randhawa is an influential zamindar who lives in the heartland of Punjab. Circumstances lead him to marry twice, and out of his two marriages two boys are born - Jaswant Singh Randhawa aka Jassa (Jimmy Sheirgill) and Gurbaaz Singh Randhawa (Dev Kharoud). What follows suit is an emotional journey that marks the feud between these two estranged step-brothers in a battle that goes beyond the ownership of land and rather transcends into a war for love, honour, pride and claiming a sense of identity.