Shamshera

PG-15 |

HINDI

The film 'SHAMSHERA' is set in the heartland of India and will be a high-octane, larger-than-life entertainer with jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt will portray the role of the ruthless and merciless villain in the period action adventure 'SHAMSHERA'. He will be pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle. Vaani Kapoor is set to sizzle like never before in this film. She will play the character of the most desirable and sought-after travelling performer from heartland India. The film directed by Karan Malhotra is set to release on 22 July 2022.