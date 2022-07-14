Shabaash Mithu

PG-13 |

HINDI

Shabaash Mithu’ is the story of Indian Women’s cricket through the journey of Mithali Dorai Raj, and her team. A coming-of-age film of an Indian girl of traditional upbringing and her arduous quest to make it to the Indian Cricket team. From Bharatanatyam to Cricket, little Mithu represents every Indian girl's dream to make her family and country proud, against all odds. Keeping her core Indian values intact, Mithu trained in what was earlier recognised mostly as a "man's sport", and rose to fame for giving Indian Women's Cricket centre stage