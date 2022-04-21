SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE

PG |

THAI

SEVENTEEN, the global artist that is rewriting K-pop history, presents their first-ever movie! Five platinum albums in Korea, charting on the US Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks, and number one on the Japanese Oricon chart, the group is dominating the music charts across the globe. Don’t miss the powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the 13 members, and commentaries on their past, present, and future they will create with CARATs! SEVENTEEN’s love letter in movie form embodies all the love in the world for CARATs!