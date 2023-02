SELFIEE

PG-13 |

HINDI

Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) needs to obtain a new driving license, from RTO officer, Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi), a diehard fan of Vijay. But a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the media and the entire country.