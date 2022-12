SEIRE

PG-15 |

KOREAN

Seire is the period of twenty-one days in which people are supposed to take utmost care in their behaviors and strangers are not allowed to visit to protect a newborn baby from bad luck. The film SEIRE takes an idea from this folk belief. Woojin, who has just became the father of a newborn baby, hears that Seyoung, whom he had once dated, has died.