See For Me

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe.Her only means of defense : a phone app called “See for Me”. It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all.