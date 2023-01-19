SATTAR

PG-13 |

ARABIC

Saad, a young man who loves professional wrestling, gets excited when EEW, a professional wrestling promotion, announces that they're holding auditions in Riyadh. Saad goes to the audition hoping to become a Saudi wrestler and then start his global journey from Riyadh to success. He fails in the auditions conducted by EEW, but his luck has not completely run out as he meets Ali Hogan, an eccentric man who offers to be Saad's manager and promises to change his life. Sa'ad, with the help of Ali, joins smaller wrestling promotions in Riyadh, filled with different Saudi wrestlers, all with their own gimmick, in hopes of one day being good enough to join EEW and live out his dreams.