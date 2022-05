Sarkaru Vaari Paata

PG-15 |

TELUGU

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a story about Mahi (Mahesh Babu) who believes that financial discipline is a must have quality for every one. What happens when he encounters Rajendra Nath who doesn't respect money, forms the crux of the story. Kalavathi (Keerthy Suresh) is the love interest of Mahi in this action drama.