SARDAR

PG-15 |

TAMIL

The film is a depiction of the contrast between two characters (father and son) both played by Karthi. The son is a Police officer who is obsessed with social media frenzy whereas his father is an Intelligence officer who has sacrificed three decades of his life but does not want even a single person to know about it. The ensuing screenplay is a series of hair-raising action sequences in a roller coaster ride of sacrifice, love, betrayal, conspiracy and terrific action.