SANTHOSHAM

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

The movie revolves around a family of five, consisting of a loving father Suresh Kumar, a caring mother Sindhu, a wise grandmother Leela, and two beautiful daughters Adya and Akshara. The essence of the movie lies in the motherly affection put forth by Adya to her sister Akshara, who was born when she was in her teens. But this love and affection is mistaken by Akshara as a restriction to her freedom and choices.