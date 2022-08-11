SABASH CHANDRA BOSE

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

The year is 1989 and televisions are still rare in rural Kerala. All the families in a village flock to the house which has the sole television in the whole neighbourhood. For the protagonist Chandra Bose this is the house of Yatindran, his close friend and neighbour. One day at Yatindran's house, a minor squabble gets out of hand leading the hot-headed Chandra Bose to storm out swearing that he would get himself a colour TV. Fearing public embarrassment, Chandra Bose takes desperate measures to acquire a TV. Little does he know it is just the beginning of a series of troubles.