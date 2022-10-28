Reversible Reality

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

Settle scores with a hated boss, go on the most romantic date and tickle your nerves with extreme sports - all this is possible, and without consequences, in the popular virtual adventures from the "New Life" company! But one day, their complexes and fears begin to penetrate into the bright adventures of users, turning entertainment into a paranoid nightmare. Under suspicion is a group of antivirtists who seek to return people to the real world with genuine emotions and impressions. Virtual police operative Mikhail is tasked with investigating and earning the trust of Vika, a "New Life" employee allegedly facilitating antivirts. However, his every step more and more confuses the case and relations with Vika. The line between virtual and real is blurred, and the investigator becomes the main suspect