QUAID-E-AZAM ZINDABAD

PG-13 |

URDU

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is a slogan near and dear to many Pakistanis. In this day and age, corruption sweeps across the nation that was once built upon on the basis of being pure and clean. Nowadays, several institutions are infiltrated with illegal work-predominantly through bribery. The mentality of ”show them the money and get things done” is widespread. Alas, the term ”Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” no longer carry the same weight as it used to.Gulab Mughal (Fahad Mustafa) is the son of an honest cop and has grown.