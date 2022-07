Prizefighter

15+ |

ENGLISH

After a life-changing accident risked ending his career forever, Jem Belcher (Matt Hookings) begins a long, grueling road to recovery which eventually sees him compete in a death-defying standoff – known only as The Forgotten Fight of the Century – to reclaim his title once and for all as England’s youngest boxing champion. His unique skill, speed, natural talent, oozing with charm, and scientific approach enabled him to become England's Boxing Champion.