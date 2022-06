Priyan Ottathilaanu

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

is a story that humorously covers the life of a common middle-class man who silently goes through the pangs of hyperactivity and attention deficiency (ADHD) that entangle him in a series of coincidental events and issues. Enter ‘Priscilla’ –A quirky, blatant, mysterious young woman who has a chance encounter with Priyan and is forced to travel with him on a fateful day! The narrative aims to leave the audience with a smile on their face and a happy heart.