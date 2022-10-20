PRINCE

PG-13 |

TAMIL

Anbu a social science teacher in the town of Devanakottai falls in with a young British woman Jessica who come to teach English in the same school as Anbu. The love leads to a comedy of errors due to the difference in the cultures and opinions of the people of the town and the couple themselves. Will anbu and jessica unite inspire o all of these discriminations and the differences that the society has forced upon them? A fun filled comedy of errors which celebrates the idea of harmony and peace in a world filled with discriminations and differences.