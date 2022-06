Prakashan Parakatte

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Prakashan is a grocery merchant living in a high-range village along with his wife & 2 Kids gets challenged by a new supermarket opened opposite to his shop. Prakashan’s son Das (Mathew) hates his sibling as he is not interested in studies & his brother is good at studies & loved by everyone around him. Their life takes a turn when Neethu comes in to Das’s life & how they overcome the challenges as a family.