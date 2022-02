POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN

JAPANESE

Poupelle of Chimney Town is the breathtaking story of young Lubicchi and a man made of garbage, Poupelle. Living among the thick smoke from the chimneys of his isolated town, Lubicchi yearns to see the “stars” — to know the truth — his father always told him about. Spectacularly beautiful, Poupelle of Chimney Town is filled with inspiring performances and splendid music and sound effects, and produced at Tokyo's famed Studio 4ºC.