PONNIYIN SELVAN - PART 2

PG-13 |

HINDI

In the year 978 AD, Nandini had plotted against the royal princes and Emperor Sundara Chozhar to exact revenge for the slaying of the Pandya King Veerapandian. She had infiltrated the Cholas by marrying the Chola treasurer Periya Pazhuvettarayar and creating a machiavellian scheme. It’s now a race against time for the Chola Princes to win the battle against the wrath of the Pandyas, the enraged army of the Rashtrakutas, the powerful Pazhuvettarayar’s betrayal, and in the case of Aditha Karikalan, the battle against his heart and the vengeful Nandini.