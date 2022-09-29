PONNIYIN SELVAN -PART 1

PG-13 |

HINDI

In the 10th Century, the Chola dynasty ruled prosperously across south India, under the reign of Sundara Chozhar. His son's Princess AdithaKarikalan and Arunmozhi Varman were mighty successful in their conquering for the Chola Empire in Kanchi and Sri Lanka. A Group of devoted Pandaya soldiers scheme to avenge their king Veerapandayan, who was slain in the battlefield by the Chola Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan. It's now a race against time for the Chhola Princes to win the battle against the wrath of the Pandyas.