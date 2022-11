PHONE BHOOT

PG-15 |

HINDI

Two crazy, jobless, horror-film addicts Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Gullu (Ishaan ) under immense family pressure to find work, hit upon the idea to float a unique ghost-capturing service when they meet a female spirit, Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who makes their business a success but in return asks them for a dangerous favour which they are compelled to honour.