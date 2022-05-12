Pathaam Valavu

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Pathaam Valavu (The 10th Bend) is an action thriller with an emotional story. The film starts with SI Sethu and his team on their way to catch Solomon, a culprit whose parole period has ended and is missing for 2 days. As the story progresses both the culprits, the inspector and his team are stuck at the 10th bend of the hill station due to a roadblock on the way back. Solomon’s past is unraveled slowly as Sethu asks him about his motive behind the crime. Thus begins a story filled with Emotions, Fate, and Revenge.