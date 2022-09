PALTHU JANVAR

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Palthu Janwar is a refreshing take on the relationship between humans and domestic animals. The movie sketches the life of Prasoon, an animator by profession, who with little interest is forced to take up the government job of a Veterinary Livestock inspector as a compassionate appointment following his father’s death. The movie takes us through the fun-filled happenings that await Prasoon in his workplace.