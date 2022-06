Pakka Commercial

PG-13 |

TELUGU

It is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language courtroom action comedy film directed by Maruthi and produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The film stars Gopichand and Raashi Khanna with Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj playing supporting roles. The film music composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 1 July 2022.