ONE PIECE FILM RED

PG-13 |

JAPANESE

The story is set on the "Island of Music" Elegia, where Uta, the world's greatest diva, holds her first ever live concert and reveals herself to the public. The Straw Hats, pirates, Marines and fans from across the world gather to enjoy Uta's voice, which has been described as "otherworldly". However, the event begins with the shocking revelation that Uta is the daughter of Shanks.[3]