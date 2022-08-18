Once In The Desert

15+ |

ENGLISH

Syria, 2016. Russian soldier Shaberov liked to be a sapper, to fight death one on one. He liked to win - winners are not judged. Mine clearance, captured by the militants of Palmyra, was to be the peak of his military career. There was also a girl waiting there, half-Syrian, half-Russian, whom he had recently rescued and secretly dreamed of seeing again. His heart skipped a beat. But the closer to the ancient city, the hotter the conflict with the young captain of the group flared up and the enemy acted harder and more insidiously. Risk, principles, death and love are intertwined into one tight knot, like the wires of a detonator in anticipation of an explosion: it is impossible to untie, it is dangerous to cut.