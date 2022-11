NITHAM ORU VAANAM

PG-13 |

TAMIL

The film revolves around Arjun (Ashok Selvan), a shy, quiet and young travel agent. After witnessing some difficult times Arjun comes across two very moving yet incomplete true stories that he connects with deeply. He resolves to locate the protagonists in these stories and discover how the stories end. On his journey, he encounters Subha (Ritu Varma), a bright young woman. Together they travel to find closure to the stories.