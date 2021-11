Nezha

PG-13 |

CHINESE

LIONS racing team, once a famous team, lost their driver, Lili, at the beginning of the season. Without any sponsor, the only thing Mr.Shen, the manager of LIONS, could do is trying to find another unusual sponsor to keep running the racing team. They finally found a sim racing champion, T.Jack to join LIONS. Is it possible to save LIONS’ from the crisis?