NANPAKAL NERATHU MAYAKKAM

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

The film portraits the incidents in the life of Jameson during a trip. James stops the bus at a village in rural Tamil Nadu. After lunch, the tourists take a sluggish snooze in the village. Meanwhile, James starts acting like a traveller, who has lost his way. He begins to behave like a Tamilian and speak in Tamil, like Sundaram, a local of the area, perplexing everyone who travelled with him as well as the local people of the village. He is being followed as he moves through a world of illusion, fantasy, and trance.