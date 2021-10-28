Monster Family 2

PG |

ENGLISH

In MONSTER FAMILY 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit MONSTER FAMILY, and to free Baba Yaga and Renfield from the clutches of Monster Hunter Mila Starr, the Wishbone Family once more transforms into a Vampire, Frankenstein's Monster, a Mummy and a Werewolf. Aided and abetted by their three pet bats, our Monster Family zooms around the world again to save their friends, make new monstrous acquaintances and finally come to the realization that 'Nobody's Perfect' - even those with flaws can find happiness.