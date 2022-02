Mohema Mesh Mohema

PG-13 |

ARABIC

Abdullah” is an unemployed man, his uncle “Farhat” and him are both struggling to make a living, but luckily “Abdullah’s” cousin “Ali” makes arrangements for them to work in the same money transferring company he works at. The company strangely assigns “Abdullah” and “Ali” to be in charge of the biggest money transfer operation in the company’s history. But to our heroes this is an “unimportant mission”!