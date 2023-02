MARLOWE

15+ |

ENGLISH

When private detective Philip Marlowe (Neeson) is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, it looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry of the 1930’s and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress (Lange) and her subversive, ambitious daughter (Kruger).