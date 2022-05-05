UAE

May 5 - May 11

Makal

TBC | 05 May 2022

MALAYALAM

Makal is the story of Aparna aka Appu, a 17-year-old plus two student, whose father Nandan is an expat who has just left his job there and started a business in his homeland. Appu shares a great rapport with her mother Juliet and had mostly spent her childhood with her. The story is about how the family adjusts the emotional balance between them once her father starts living with them. It also explores the depth of their relationship, especially when Juliet earns a government job and is posted a little far away from her home. The equation of a doting father dealing with the tantrums of a teenage girl leads into a series of unexpected events in their life.

CINEMA LOCATIONS

    NAME

    LOCATION

    CONTACT DETAILS

    Galleria

    Deira

    04-2737676

    Twin Cinema

    Al Quoz

    04-3469707

    Novo Cinemas

    Festival City

    04-2328328

    Novo Cinemas

    Ibn Batuta Mall

    04-3669898

    Novo Cinemas

    Dragon Mart 2

    04-2328523

    Novo Cinemas

    Al Ghurair City

    04-2289898

    VOX Cinemas

    Grand Hyatt

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mercato Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mall Of The Emirates

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Deira City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mirdiff City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Burjuman

    600-599905

    Reel Cinemas

    Dubai Mall/Marina Mall/The Beach

    04-4491903

    Reel Cinemas

    Jebel Ali Recreation Club

    04-4595100

    Cinema City

    Arabian Center - Mirdiff

    04-2845900

    National Cinema

    Baniyas Najda St.

    02-6711700

    Grand Safeer Cinema

    Musaffah.

    02-5521515

    Grand Al MariahÂ

    Al Najda St.

    02-6785000

    Novo Cinemas

    World Trade Centre

    02-6343003

    Novo Baniyas

    Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

    02-5864877

    Oscar Al Raha

    Al Raha

    02-5562008

    Oscar Al Wahda

    -

    02-4433244

    VOX Cinemas

    Marina Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Nation Towers

    600-599905

    Cine Royal

    Khalidiyah Mall

    02-6819444

    Cine Royal

    Dalma Mall

    02-5502525

    Cine Royal

    Deerfields

    02-5633990

    Cine Royal

    Ruwais Mall

    02-8778080

    Star Cineplex

    City Centre

    06-5327555

    Al Hamra

    Near Lulu Centre

    06-5650953

    Novo Cinemas

    Mega Mall

    06-5751888

    Novo Cinemas

    Sahara Centre

    06-5316500

    Novo Cinemas

    Buhairah Centre

    06-5563300

    Oscar Cinema

    Al Shaab

    06-5211122

    Club Cinema

    Sports Club

    03-7222476

    Oscar Foah

    Al Foah Mall

    03-7843535

    Oscar Barari

    Barari Outlet Mall

    03-7221992

    Star Cineplex

    Al Ain Mall

    03-7511228

    Gulf Cinema

    -

    07-2223313

    Novo Manar

    Manar Mall

    07-2278888

    VOX Cinemas

    Hamra Mall

    600-599905

    Cinemax

    Al Naeem Mall

    07-2440222

    Star Al Nisr

    -

    09-2236262

    VOX Cinemas

    City Centre

    600-599905

    Star Dana

    -

    09-2243100

    VOX Cinemas

    City Center - Ajman

    600-599905

    Granada

    Umm Al Quwain

    06-7656804

