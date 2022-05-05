Makal

MALAYALAM

Makal is the story of Aparna aka Appu, a 17-year-old plus two student, whose father Nandan is an expat who has just left his job there and started a business in his homeland. Appu shares a great rapport with her mother Juliet and had mostly spent her childhood with her. The story is about how the family adjusts the emotional balance between them once her father starts living with them. It also explores the depth of their relationship, especially when Juliet earns a government job and is posted a little far away from her home. The equation of a doting father dealing with the tantrums of a teenage girl leads into a series of unexpected events in their life.